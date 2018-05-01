Daniel  McGinnis | Obituary

Daniel McGinnis, 54, of Waterloo, died April 27, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 15, 1963, in Clayton, Mo., son of Dorothea McGinnis and the late Harold McGinnis.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife, Myra McGinnis (nee Scott); children Molly McGinnis, Bailey Hosfeld-McGinnis, and Madelyn McGinnis; grandchildren Liam Hosfeld and Riley Hosfeld; mother; brothers and sisters Shawn (Teresa) McGinnis, Sue (Rick) McGinnis, Brian McGinnis, and Kevin (Debbie) McGinnis; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father Harold McGinnis and sister Karen Gage McGinnis.

Visitation was April 30-May 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated May 1, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Missouri Network for Opiate Reform & Recovery (MoNetwork.org).