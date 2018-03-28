 Dale Dean “Lizzard” Keith | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Dale Dean “Lizzard” Keith | Obituary

March 28, 2018

Dale “Lizzard” Keith

Dale Dean “Lizzard” Keith, 61, of Toney, Ala., passed away Friday, March 16, 2018.

He was born May 26, 1956.

Survivors include two brothers, Charles Keith and Darrell Keith; one step-sister, Louise Carr; one step-brother, Elmer Carr; two nephews, Chris Keith and Kevin Andres; five nieces, Tonya Flatt, Sherry Honenick, Lisa Biffar, Geri Horn and Renea Stanford; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Keith was preceded in death by his parents Nelda May Keith and Charles Keith; step-parents Lee and Marie Carr; and great-niece Kylie Brielle Keith.

Visitation and a funeral service were March 21, at Berryhill Funeral Home.

Interment followed at Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, Ala.

From all your friends, Lizzard, rest in peace. A remembrance will be at noon April 7, at Willie’s West End, Waterloo.

All donations will go to the American Cancer Society for research.


