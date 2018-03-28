Dale Dean “Lizzard” Keith | Obituary

Dale Dean “Lizzard” Keith, 61, of Toney, Ala., passed away Friday, March 16, 2018.

He was born May 26, 1956.

Survivors include two brothers, Charles Keith and Darrell Keith; one step-sister, Louise Carr; one step-brother, Elmer Carr; two nephews, Chris Keith and Kevin Andres; five nieces, Tonya Flatt, Sherry Honenick, Lisa Biffar, Geri Horn and Renea Stanford; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Keith was preceded in death by his parents Nelda May Keith and Charles Keith; step-parents Lee and Marie Carr; and great-niece Kylie Brielle Keith.

Visitation and a funeral service were March 21, at Berryhill Funeral Home.

Interment followed at Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, Ala.

From all your friends, Lizzard, rest in peace. A remembrance will be at noon April 7, at Willie’s West End, Waterloo.

All donations will go to the American Cancer Society for research.