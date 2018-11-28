Curtis Bob Hayden | Obituary

Curtis Bob Hayden, 76, of Lebanon, Mo., formerly of Columbia, died Nov. 16, 2018, at Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas.

He was born July 5, 1942 in East St. Louis, son of the late Everett and Josephine Hayden (nee Karwoski).

Curt is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Jean Hayden (nee Eschmann).

Curt graduated from Columbia High School in 1961 and retired from Union Electric, Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks.

Curt enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing and spending time with his grandson, teaching him how to fish.

Curt is survived by his daughter Michele (Stan) Dobnikar of Divide, Colo.; son Matt (Vera Stockman) Hayden of Imperial, Mo.; grandson Hayden Dobnikar; siblings Pat (Elaine) Hayden of Florissant, Colo. and Debbie (Kevin) Hart of Columbia; sisters-in-law Janet Schaffer of Summerfield, Fla., and Jill (James) Harres of Columbia; brother-in-law Earl (Rhonda) Eschmann of Arnold, Mo.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents, his mother- and father-in-law Earl and Mary Jane Eschmann, sister and brother-in-law Barbara (Freeman) Ramsey, and brothers-in-law John Lepp and James Schaffer.

A celebration of Curt’s life is planned for Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. at 11 South, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association.