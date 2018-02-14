 Woman injured in crash south of Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Woman injured in crash south of Waterloo

By on February 14, 2018 at 6:58 am

Pictured is the scene of Wednesday’s crash on Route 3 south of Waterloo. (Alan Dooley photo)

Morning rush hour traffic was tied up following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 5151 State Route 3 near the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Church south of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded to the scene.

The vehicles involved were a small white Buick SUV and a Weir Parts Center delivery truck. Both were traveling north on Route 3 when the crash occurred. A woman in the Buick SUV was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Initial reports indicate that a school bus was loading students, causing the Weir truck trailing behind to stop and resulting in the Buick rear-ending the truck. The school bus was not affected in the crash.

Rain was falling in the area at the time of the incident.

 


