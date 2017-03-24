Crash on Route 3 in Waterloo
By Corey Saathoff
on March 26, 2017 at 12:08 am
Emergency personnel responded about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash with injury on Route 3 at North Moore Street in Waterloo.
There was no official word on the extent of injuries at this time, but initial reports indicate they were minor in nature.
Corey Saathoff
