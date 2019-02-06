Waterloo Fire Department responded with Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS to a two-vehicle crash at Route 3 and Hanover Road about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicles, a white sedan and red crossover SUV, forced the temporary closure of southbound Route 3. A short time later it was reopened to one lane as first responders worked to clear the rainy scene. All lanes were re-opened by 4 p.m.

The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.