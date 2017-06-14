Courtney Claire Beisiegel | Birth Announcement

Daniel and Angela Beisiegel of Latham announce the birth of their daughter Courtney Claire Beisiegel.

She was born April 10, 2017, at 11:27 a.m., at Advocate Bromenn Medical Center, Normal. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.

She was welcomed by her big sister, Whitney, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Richard and Laura Schaefer of Evansville.

Paternal grandparents are Edward and Diane Beisiegel of Freeburg.

Her maternal great-grandparents are Donald and the late Theresa Weber of Waterloo; and Robert and Martha Schaefer of Evansville. Her paternal great-grandparents are the late Marvin and Evelyn Kloepper of Red Bud; and the late Walter and Luella Beisiegel of Freeburg. Her paternal step-great-grandmother is Doris Kloepper.