County board bids adieu to outgoing officeholders

Longtime Monroe County Commissioner Delbert Wittenauer sat for his final regular county board Session before retiring, wrapping up 12 years of service to Monroe County at the conclusion of fiscal year 2018.

A new budget year starts Dec. 1.

Wittenauer was praised by the other commissioners for his contributions, and former commissioner Terry Liefer also commended Wittenauer. Liefer noted that Wittenauer’s first day on the board was Dec. 1, 2006, and began at 6 a.m., as the county prepared to transfer residents from the former Monroe County Nursing Home to Oak Hill in the wake of a major ice storm.

Liefer listed other accomplishments during Wittenauer’s tenure, including ending a two-county health department and forming Monroe County’s own health department, and establishment of a three-county levee protection district and helping turn around a financially struggling county ambulance district.

Wittenauer was not the only person wrapping up a long career. The meeting was also the last for retiring Monroe County Clerk and Recorder Dennis Knobloch.

Harry Reichert was also recognized for the close-out of his 25 years as a board member of Eagle Cliff-Miles Cemetery. Reichert’s years of hard work were key to the transformation of the cemetery from virtual ruins to its historic beauty today…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the November 28, 2018, newspaper.

