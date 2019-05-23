 Counterfeit bills in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Counterfeit bills in Waterloo

By on May 23, 2019 at 11:22 am

The Waterloo Police Department was notified of two females who attempted to use counterfeit bills at Maurice’s, 941 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo, shortly after 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

The bills were not accepted by store personnel. No description of a vehicle was provided.  

Republic-Times

