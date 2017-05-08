Condo damaged by smoke following stove fire

Fire officials credited the quick response of a Columbia police officer for limiting the damage following a stove fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at 24 Fieldcrest Drive, which is part of the condominium complex behind the West Park clubhouse. Sgt. Josh Bayer of the Columbia Police Department heard the call and was first on scene, observing heavy smoke pouring out of the condo. Bayer used an extinguisher to knock down the stove fire prior to firefighter arrival.

“If Josh wouldn’t have gotten there when he did, we would have had a working structure fire,” Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said.

A female occupant of the condo was able to exit her residence without injury, Broshears said. A fireman was able to save two cats that were inside the home.

The condo sustained smoke damage throughout, but flames were limited to the stove.

“Josh did a great job,” Broshears said.

A short time after the stove fire, Columbia firemen responded to a small grass fire along I-255 near Dupo.