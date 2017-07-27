Columbia to recognize 100 years of scouting

Eighty years have passed since Florence Haberl, a Columbia resident currently at Oak Hill, was among the few to join the first Columbia Girl Scout troop, led by Lucille McKinney.

“I was very proud and blessed, and next year I’ll be 93 and I’ve still got good memories of Girl Scouts,” she boasted.

She remembers the names of girls in her troop. She remembers how inspired she felt to be part of a greater cause. She remembers the fun times she shared with her friends.

“I used to always go out to Camp Vandeventer. Oh, did I enjoy it,” she said. “I remember the old cabins and we would run down to the mess hall to eat and had all kinds of entertainment.”

Now, as Columbia Girl Scouts ready to celebrate their 80th anniversary — while Columbia Boy Scouts have reached their 100-year milestone — she feels a sense of pride regarding her past involvement.

“That was a wonderful thing to join at the time,” she boasted. “I was very proud I could be a Girl Scout. And to this day, I can stand and give my salute….>>>

