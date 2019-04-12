 Columbia Softball | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Columbia Softball | Team of the Week

By on April 12, 2019 at 11:52 am
Columbia High School softball team

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School softball team.

The Eagles are 10-2 on the season following recent wins over Belleville East, Carlyle and Salem.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.