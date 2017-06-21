Columbia parents concerned about dual credit

A few Columbia High School parents expressed disappointment with the suspension of a dual credit course during Thursday’s school board meeting.

The public outcry began when CHS sent out a letter to parents stating the school’s English III honors course would not carry the dual credit option for the 2017-18 school year. For a time, the high school had a partnership with Saint Louis University to give students both high school and college credit for completion of the course.

The letter sent to parents explained that the offering would be suspended “due to credentials.”

Columbia school superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano later told the Republic-Times the district could not find a candidate qualified under SLU’s standards.

“Although the class will no longer be available for SLU credit, we still feel confident about the learning and testing opportunities your son or daughter will experience in English III Honors,” the letter shares.

“As a parent, this is very disappointing,” parent Cress Morr told the Republic-Times upon receiving the letter…>>>

