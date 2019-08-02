Columbia Hurricanes | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Hurricanes youth summer swim team. The Hurricanes finished their season undefeated at 6-0 and won the Kaskaskia Conference Finals on July 20. Columbia finished with a team score of 2,486.5 at the conference meet, which was more than 100 points better than the second place squad.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.