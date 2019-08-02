Columbia Hurricanes | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Hurricanes youth summer swim team. The Hurricanes finished their season undefeated at 6-0 and won the Kaskaskia Conference Finals on July 20. Columbia finished with a team score of 2,486.5 at the conference meet, which was more than 100 points better than the second place squad.
A 19-year-old Red Bud man turned himself in to police...
Dana is a sweet and shy girl. Her ideal owner...
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Hurricanes...
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Piranhas swimmer...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that a new...
Robert E. “Sonny” Basse, 84, of Waterloo, died July 31,...
Drivers heading into Illinois from St. Louis County will want...
Copyright © 2018 Republic Times, LLC.