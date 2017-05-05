Columbia High School Softball | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on May 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm
Pictured is the 2017 Columbia High School softball team following their win of the Monroe County Tournament.
The Columbia High School softball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Eagles defeated Gibault and Waterloo last Thursday to win this year’s Monroe County Softball Tournament. Columbia is 18-2 on the season.
Corey Saathoff
