Columbia High School Girls Basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls basketball team coached by Scott Germain.

The Eagles are off to a 5-1 start to the season following a 45-37 win over Cahokia Conference foe Freeburg on Monday followed by a 50-21 win over Wesclin on Thursday.

Pictured is the team with its second place plaque at the Columbia Tip-Off Classic earlier this month.