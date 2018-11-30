Columbia High School Girls Basketball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on November 30, 2018 at 12:52 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls basketball team coached by Scott Germain.
The Eagles are off to a 5-1 start to the season following a 45-37 win over Cahokia Conference foe Freeburg on Monday followed by a 50-21 win over Wesclin on Thursday.
Pictured is the team with its second place plaque at the Columbia Tip-Off Classic earlier this month.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.