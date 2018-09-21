 Columbia High School Cross Country | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Columbia High School Cross Country | Team of the Week

By on September 21, 2018 at 3:11 pm

Pictured is the Columbia High School boys crhss country team.

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School cross country team.

The Eagles, who qualified for the state meet last year, are off to a strong start this fall. Columbia placed first as a team at the Marissa Invitational earlier this month and also placed first out of 12 teams at the Sparta Invitational on Sept. 11. At the Edwardsville Invite on Saturday, the Eagles placed fifth of 19 teams.

Leading the way for Columbia were Ethan Sturm in 16th place and Curtis Crossley in 22nd place. Other top runners this season include Caleb Bahr, Tom Crossley, Ryan Groszek, Tristan Oestreich and John Maxwell. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Republic-Times

