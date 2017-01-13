Columbia High School Cheer | Team of the Week

The Columbia High School varsity cheerleading squad is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.

The Eagles captured first place in the medium division at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships held this past weekend in Springfield.

Team members include, not pictured in order, Jessica Hall, Abbey Levin, Katie Brockland, Morgan Goforth, Kennedy Wuertz, Michaela Patterson, Emily Bauer, Valeria Queen, Olivia Wuertz, Michaela Renaud, Lindsay Starr, Grace Wagner, Aspen Royer, Delaney Eastep, Taylor Oglesby, Emma Lowe, Emily Robey, Elaina Vitale, Mackenzie Yochum and Jade Bivens. (submitted photo)