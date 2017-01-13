 Columbia High School Cheer | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Columbia High School Cheer | Team of the Week

By on January 13, 2017 at 10:00 am
Pictured is the Columbia High School cheer squad following their second place finish at the state tournament.

Pictured is the Columbia High School cheer squad following their first place finish at the state tournament.

The Columbia High School varsity cheerleading squad is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.

The Eagles captured first place in the medium division at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships held this past weekend in Springfield.

Team members include, not pictured in order, Jessica Hall, Abbey Levin, Katie Brockland, Morgan Goforth, Kennedy Wuertz, Michaela Patterson, Emily Bauer, Valeria Queen, Olivia Wuertz, Michaela Renaud, Lindsay Starr, Grace Wagner, Aspen Royer, Delaney Eastep, Taylor Oglesby, Emma Lowe, Emily Robey, Elaina Vitale, Mackenzie Yochum and Jade Bivens. (submitted photo)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.