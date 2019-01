Columbia High School Cheer | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times on January 11, 2019 at 11:39 am

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School cheerleading squad.

The Eagles captured their third straight Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championship title Saturday in Springfield. It was the team’s eighth ICCA title in 11 seasons.

CHS senior Elaina Vitale was also named to the ICCA All-State Team and was selected as a scholarship recipient.