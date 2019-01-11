Columbia High School Cheer | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on January 11, 2019 at 11:39 am
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School cheerleading squad.
The Eagles captured their third straight Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championship title Saturday in Springfield. It was the team’s eighth ICCA title in 11 seasons.
CHS senior Elaina Vitale was also named to the ICCA All-State Team and was selected as a scholarship recipient.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.