Columbia High School boys cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys cross country team. The Eagles won the 17-team New Athens Invitational on Monday at Okaw Valley Park. Columbia runners Ethan Sturm, Tristan Oestreich and Caleb Bahr led the way in third, fifth and seventh place overall, respectively.

