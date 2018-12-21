Columbia High School Boys Bowling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys bowling squad coached by Keith Jeffery.

The Eagles varsity bowlers are 13-0 on the season. Columbia rolled a 3,593 team series Monday against Gibault at West Park Bowl, which was the second highest series all-time in the IHSA record book. The Eagles were nine pins short of the state record. Max Taake bowled his second 300 game in 10 days, and Seth Harris led the Eagles with a 771 series. Columbia’s third game total of 1,243 was the 15th highest all-time team game in IHSA history.

Pictured, from left, are Justin Budde, Harris, Tyler Grafton, Taake, Jacob Amos and Nathan Bostick. (submitted photo)