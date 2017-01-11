Columbia considering new soccer park

The Columbia City Council’s Committee of the Whole heard from a representative of the St. Louis Steamers Soccer Club on Monday night about a proposition for a two-field turf soccer park in the bottoms near the Hampton Inn.

“(Soccer clubs) want turf over here because their growth is coming from the metro east,” said Jason Glover, a Columbia resident and representative of the St. Louis Steamers Soccer Club.

The proposed development would feature two artificial turf soccer fields, a concession stand, a destination playground and watershed area.

“This isn’t just a soccer park,” Glover said. “We want it to be used by the entire community and serve those needs,” Glover said.

The estimated cost of the entire project is about $1.97 million. Of that, approximately $400,000 would be covered through in-kind donations of goods and services, including $150,000 worth of site preparation by Luhr Brothers and nearly $100,000 worth of electrical work by Electrico. Just more than $500,000 of the construction costs are potentially eligible for tax increment financing, city administrator Jimmy Morani said.

“The rest of the remaining gap would have to be funded and there is no money in the (city’s) general fund for that,” Morani said. “You’re talking about a million-dollar gap that needs to be made up…>>>

