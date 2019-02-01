Columbia Boys Bowling | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on February 1, 2019 at 5:36 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys bowling team.
The Eagles completed their best season in program history, placing sixth at the IHSA state tournament over the weekend.
Columbia, which qualified for state three straight years, went 16-0 in conference play this season, won regional and sectional titles, placed first at the Salem Tournament and earned second place finishes in tourneys at Collinsville and O’Fallon.
Republic-Times
