CHS, WHS girls bowling squads advance to sectional

The Waterloo and Columbia high school girls varsity bowling squads each placed high enough at their respective regionals on Saturday to advance to the sectional round.

The Bulldogs placed fourth at the Herrin Regional, led by Lexi Ruemker. She posted a 180 average over six games.

The Eagles placed fourth in the Belleville Regional played at Bel-Air Bowl, led by freshman Heidi Feix. She posted a 215 average over six games.

Also advancing to this weekend’s Mt. Vernon sectional is Gibault Catholic High School bowler Taylor Hoylman, who posted a 173 average at the Herrin Regional.

