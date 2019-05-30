CHS Girls Soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls soccer team coached by Jamey Bridges. The Eagles won 5-0 over Lisle on Friday and 4-0 over North Shore Country Day on Saturday to win the IHSA Class 1A state title in Naperville. Columbia finished with a record of 27-2-1 and outscored its competition 130-13 on the season.

