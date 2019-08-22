CHS girls golf | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls golf team coached by Matt Duguay. The Eagles opened their season with a second place showing in the Goalby/Haas Invitational at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Aug. 15. Columbia shot a 179 at the six-team event, led by Casey Wagner’s fourth place individual score of 42.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.