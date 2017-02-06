CHS cheerleaders place second at state

The Columbia High School cheerleading squad placed second at the IHSA state meet held in Bloomington over the weekend.

The Eagles placed second in Friday’s preliminary round, earning a shot at the final on Saturday. Columbia finished with a score of 88.84. Lemont won with a final score of 89.62.

The Waterloo High School cheerleading squad placed 19th in the prelims on Friday. Only the top 10 teams advanced to Saturday’s final.

Waterloo placed first and Columbia placed third at the Triad Sectional, earning berths in the state meet.

Columbia placed first at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships held in January, with Waterloo placing fifth.

Both squads also advanced to the IHSA state meet last year, with Columbia placing fifth and Waterloo failing to advance past the preliminary round.