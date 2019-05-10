Columbia Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School varsity baseball team coached by Neal O’Donnell. The Eagles are 20-5 on the season following more wins this week. Columbia has won 11 of its last 12 games.

