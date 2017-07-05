Christian school being explored in county

An exploratory committee unveiled its dream of opening a cross-denominational Christian school during a public forum Thursday at the Monroe County Annex in Waterloo.

“We are an exploratory committee. We have not gotten very far with this because we want as much public input as possible,” committee spokesperson Mark Jones explained.

The school would teach traditional subjects, such as math, science and English, through the lens of Christianity.

“Offering quality education from a Christian worldview in a Christ-centered environment to prepare the whole child to grow in Christ and to serve in His world, all by God’s grace,” is the provisional mission statement for the school.

The school would also have a board that ensures the school follows its mission statement, exploratory committee member Will Hesterberg said. Jones added board members would be chosen based on a tentative list of qualifications including being an active member of a church and being recommended by a church pastor.

The idea for the school was brought to the public last week because the exploratory committee is now looking for outside input, Jones said.

“We know this has to be a community school. We have to have Monroe County coming together on this,” he said.

Additionally, the group created an online survey — the deadline to fill out the survey is July 16 — which will help define whether there is a need for the school and how the school should operate.

The survey includes such questions as, “Is there a need for a Christian school in Monroe County? Why or why not?” and “Explain what you think a Christian school is, and/or list its important characteristics.”

