Chester G. Schmidt | Obituary

Chester G. Schmidt, 99, formerly of Columbia, peacefully passed away April 27, 2017, in Waterloo. He was born in Columbia on Dec. 19, 1917, son of the late John L. and Louisa (Fischer) Schmidt. Chester was married for 69 years to Ruth (Knop), who passed away on Dec. 15, 2016.

Chester was a World War II Veteran, serving as radio operator on a B-17 bomber with the 8th Air Force, 92nd Bombardment Group of the Army Air Force. He was stationed in Poddington, England, and is credited with 32 bombing missions over enemy-occupied Germany and France. He flew June 6, 1944, D-Day, with a bombing mission over Normandy, France. Chester was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross for one of the most dangerous targets of an oil refinery in Germany which was very valuable to German forces. He also received two Bronze Stars, the Air Medal with four Bronze Clusters, the European Theater of Operations Campaign Medal, and the American Defense Medal. He was a 71-year member of Columbia American Legion Post 581.

After the war, Chester graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, and was a State Farm Agent for 27 years. He also served as a Monroe County Commissioner. He became a member of the Shriners in 1957. In 2014, he and his wife Ruth donated $1 million to St. Louis Shriner’s Hospital for Children in memory of their daughter, Elaine Schmidt. The unselfish services of the Shriner’s Hospital made it possible for Elaine to walk. The Research Wing is named in their honor.

Upon retiring, he and his wife took up the game of golf. They traveled around the world and kept in touch with the many friends they met. Chester was a pilot, and for many years he enjoyed flying his plane.

Chester is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Earl and Orville, sisters Pearl and LuAnn, daughter Elaine, and wife Ruth (Knop) Schmidt.

He is survived by nieces Linda (Jon) Kessler and Charlotte (David) Hoock of Columbia, nephew Kenneth (Jerri) Schmidt of Maeystown, great-nieces Natascha (Jeff) Wolman of St. Louis, Jamye (Adam) Hemken of Columbia, great-nephew Kenneth Schmidt of Waterloo and great-great-nieces.

He was a lifelong member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia. His wish was to be cremated and a private memorial service. He will be buried next to his family at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Eagle Cliff-Miles Cemetery, c/o Monroe County Treasurer, 100 South Main Street, Waterloo. Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia handled arrangements.