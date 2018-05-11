Chelsy Pena | Athlete of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on May 11, 2018 at 2:43 pm
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball player Chelsy Pena.
The senior catcher leads or is tied for the team lead in batting average (.500), home runs (seven), RBIs (36) and runs (36) this spring for the undefeated Eagles (25-0).
Pictured, Chelsey Pena smacks a ball during an earlier game against Waterloo High School. (John Spytek photo)
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.