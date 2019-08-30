Casey Wagner | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School golfer Casey Wagner. The senior has led the way for the Eagles in their first three tournaments of the season. Wagner shot a 42 to tie for fourth place overall at the Goalby/Haas Classic on Aug. 15. On Aug. 23, Wagner shot an 89 to place 10th overall at the Belleville West Invitational. On Monday, she placed seventh at the Metro-East Shootout with a score of 79.