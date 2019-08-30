Casey Wagner | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School golfer Casey Wagner. The senior has led the way for the Eagles in their first three tournaments of the season. Wagner shot a 42 to tie for fourth place overall at the Goalby/Haas Classic on Aug. 15. On Aug. 23, Wagner shot an 89 to place 10th overall at the Belleville West Invitational. On Monday, she placed seventh at the Metro-East Shootout with a score of 79.
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.