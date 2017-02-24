Carter Nelson | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School freshman Carter Nelson, who advanced to state in both the 100 meter and 200 meter freestyle events at the IHSA sectional swim meet held Saturday in Springfield. He is the son of Rich and Brandi Nelson.

Carter placed third in the 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1:44.27 and first in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 47.82. Both times were just shy of his personal bests in those events.

Carter swims year round with the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team out of St. Louis. The state swim meet takes place Feb. 24 at New Trier High School in Winnetka.