Carter Nelson | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School swimmer Carter Nelson.

The sophomore placed 13th in the 100 yard freestyle prelims and 14th in the 200 yard freestyle prelims at the IHSA state swim meet near Chicago over the weekend.

Nelson placed first in both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle events at the IHSA Springfield Sectional on Feb. 17 to advance to state for the second straight year. He posted winning times of 46.99 seconds in the 100 and one minute, 42 seconds in the 200.

He also qualified for state last year as a freshman. (submitted photo)