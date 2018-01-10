Caroline Emma Schanz Edwards | Obituary

Caroline Emma Schanz Edwards, 71, died Dec. 31, 2017.

She was born July 19, 1945, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Leonard Louis Schanz and Caroline Anne Heimsch Schanz.

Caroline was a pastry chef at Pope’s Cafeteria, and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

She enjoyed attending church, sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter Caroline Elizabeth Edwards; grandchildren Keith A. Woodcock, Amber C. Woodcock and Eric A. Woodcock; four great-grandchildren; and sister Christine Schanz.

She was also preceded in death by her grandparents Emma and Lorenz Schanz, and William and Caroline Heimsch.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

She was cremated, according to her wishes.