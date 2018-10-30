Car stolen, others entered in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating the theft of one car and burglaries to two others in the 2800 block of Overview Drive near Columbia Lakes Drive early Sunday morning.

Police were first called out to that location about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, after a resident observed a silver 2011 Ford Taurus in a driveway with its engine running, lights on and an open door. Officers canvassed the area and conducted a K-9 search, but no suspect was found. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the attempted theft and the keys were left inside, police said.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., Columbia police returned to the area after a resident reported their silver 2006 Pontiac Vibe missing. Police said the keys were left inside the unlocked vehicle overnight.

At 10:30 a.m., police received another report in the 2800 block of Overview Drive involving items missing from inside a maroon 2016 Chrysler 200. This vehicle had also been left unlocked with no keys inside.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of the crimes between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.