 Car runs onto rock pile - Republic-Times | News

Car runs onto rock pile

By on May 22, 2017 at 6:03 pm

(photo by Sean McGowan)

Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and Monroe County EMS responded to a report of a car that had hit a rock pile near the  FF and Hanover roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A late model silver Chevrolet Camaro ran up onto the rock pile marking the dead end of short access road off FF Road near Hanover. The driver told emergency personnel on the scene she became distracted when her dog started having seizures.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A veterinarian from Mueller Veterinary Services came to the scene to take the dog and transport it to the animal hospital.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.