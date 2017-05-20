Car runs onto rock pile

Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and Monroe County EMS responded to a report of a car that had hit a rock pile near the FF and Hanover roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A late model silver Chevrolet Camaro ran up onto the rock pile marking the dead end of short access road off FF Road near Hanover. The driver told emergency personnel on the scene she became distracted when her dog started having seizures.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A veterinarian from Mueller Veterinary Services came to the scene to take the dog and transport it to the animal hospital.