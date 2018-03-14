Car drives through fence at Ss. Peter & Paul

An elderly woman in a Buick drove through the fence at the north side of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School and into the playground in Waterloo at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Waterloo Police responded to the incident.

School children who were outside for recess at the time were unharmed. The woman appeared to be uninjured as she exited her vehicle and began to move around.

Staff at the Republic-Times witnessed the driver go through the fence and continue rolling forward until an SPPCS staff member approached her.