Cameron Nowak | Athlete of the Week

The senior ranks third in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in scoring this season with 32 goals and 21 assists for Columbia (15-6), which defeated Granite City, 4-3, Thursday in the first round of the MVCHA Varsity 2A playoffs.

