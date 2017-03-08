But I Still Like Her | Mark’s Remarks

Yes, I said I wouldn’t be political any more. So here I go again. I had a few folks ask me what I thought of Meryl Streep’s speech during the Golden Globes. So, for what it’s worth, here is my opinion.

President Donald Trump is inappropriate, uncouth, and needs to be more tactful. I can’t deny the fact I think he can do some good things. But I still think he’s a rude man. He’s a caring man and he has many good points; I just wish he’d be nice.

He’s really said some rotten things.

The Hollywood Foreign Press chose Meryl Streep to receive the lifetime achievement award. Usually, she is gracious and witty and funny when she gives speeches. On this particular occasion, I feel she made herself and the rest of her Hollywood cronies look a little silly.

First of all, she talked about disrespect in her speech. OK. What exactly was she doing?

Basically, she was being an elitist. She was condescending. She made rude comments about MMA fighters and those in the martial arts. She talked about how people in power shouldn’t use their position to bully others. Oh my. What exactly is she doing with this speech? She was being quite disrespectful herself! I found it laughable.

Hollywood, almost since the beginning, has used varying degrees of violence, bullying, disrespect, graphic nudity and all kinds of debauchery to make millions at the box office.

They’ve paid their stars enough that many of them have homes outside of the United States.

But again, there’s that whole free speech thing.

Meryl Streep has been respected and admired for many years. She is now an icon, really. People flock to her movies because she’s so talented. Heck, she even made that horrible movie “Mama Mia” seem OK. She does have a voice and I think she has the power to influence others.

Here’s what I would like to happen. I would like for Donald Trump to stop being so rude and tactless. Stop fussing about Saturday Night Live! Who cares what those Hollywood people in their big bubble keep saying? They are not part of the mainstream. They don’t know what it’s like to struggle financially or lose a job. Forget about them, stop commenting on mundane things, and do your job.

You have the support of millions.

Meryl Streep could have said those things, too. She could have said, “OK you guys; Trump is in the White House. Let’s all get along and do the best we can.”

Also, she could have spoken directly to President Trump and told him to mind his manners. She could have said, “All of us want you to be nicer and have a little tact.”

She could have asked everyone to stop going at each other and called for everyone to unify and work together. That would have been far more effective and powerful than what she chose to say. It would have added to the admiration everyone has for her.

I also think that those people who say they are no longer a Meryl Streep fan are a little silly.

I mean, come on. I still like Shirley Maclaine. I think she’s very talented and funny. I completely disagree with her beliefs on reincarnation and I think she’s a little crazy about some things, but when I’m watching her, I’m watching a character she’s playing.

Same with Meryl Streep.

They are entertainers, after all.