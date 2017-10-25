Burn victim gets support on long road to recovery

When a routine job earlier this month turned into a fiery explosion at a home near Burksville, local plumber Dan Krebel narrowly missed escaping with his life.

Dan was performing work at the home of Kenneth and Katrina Kloepper in the 5300 block of Lemen Road off Kaskaskia Road.

“We learned from the homeowner that some repairs were being made and the pilot lights were being lit at the time of the explosion,” Waterloo Fire Chief Brett Wiegand said.

Wiegand said the house was a complete loss. Kenneth Kloepper was in the home at the time, but suffered only a minor injury while his pets died. The Kloepper family has a GoFundMe account set up at gofundme.com/2c7jkzg.

Dan’s recovery

Dan, 41, suffered severe burns and spent two weeks in the hospital. After treatment for first, second and third degree burns to his face, hands, arms and side, a skin graft surgery, colonoscopy, and the discovery of a blood clot, he is finally at home with his wife, Terri.

A long road to recovery awaits the Red Bud man. However, Dan, who is a Waterloo Optimist Club member, said he feels more than positive about the results of his healing thus far.

“Every day is a better day. I’ve really come a long way,” he said. “You know, you get to a point where everything is challenging and you hit rock bottom. But now I’m healing and working my way up the hill.”

Dan’s left arm is wrapped in bandages from the wrist up after the skin graft surgery. When a part of the body loses skin from a burn, the surgery is performed by removing skin from another area of the body and transplanting it to the affected area — in this case, the skin came from one of his legs.

“It was a 100 percent success. The surgeon told me he was happy with it,” Dan said. “It couldn’t look better. It all took the way it was supposed to and we don’t have to do anything over again.”

Dan will need to wear the wrap for about a year. Additionally, he continues work on muscle movement in the areas he received burns.

“I have to keep moving. If I sit still for two hours, it’s like I didn’t do anything,” he said, adding he has a hard time gripping objects. “It helps get back the muscle work. It’s like I’m retraining my muscles to do what used to come natural.”

As for why he didn’t need a skin graft for his burns to his other arm and face, Dan said they healed well on their own.

“The doctors just couldn’t believe it,” Terri said. “They really think it’s a miracle.”

