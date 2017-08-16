 Burglary reported in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Burglary reported in Columbia

By on August 15, 2017 at 1:53 pm

Police are investigating a burglary reported Monday afternoon in Columbia.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Columbia police responded to the 300 block of Carl Street to investigate an alleged residential burglary. The homeowner believes the crime occurred between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

At the request of the Columbia Police Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No forced entry to the home was discovered, police said.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this neighborhood during the time of the crime is asked to call 281-5151.


