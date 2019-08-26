 Burglary reported at Red Roof in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Burglary reported at Red Roof in Columbia

By on August 26, 2019 at 4:55 pm
Pictured, an entrance to Red Roof Liquor & Lottery in Columbia is boarded up following a burglary that occurred early Friday morning.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred early Friday morning at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Police said officers responded to the business at 4 a.m. to investigate a business alarm. Upon their arrival, officers observed Red Roof’s front plate glass window shattered by a rock.

Shortly thereafter, the business owner verified that property had been stolen from inside the store.

Police said that during the time of the burglary, a black Mercedes vehicle occupied by two black men was reported on site and was seen leaving just prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

Republic-Times

