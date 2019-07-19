Bullpen | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Bullpen men’s softball team. Bullpen won the 15-team Fults Softball Classic at Cedar Bluff Park over the weekend, downing New Breed in the championship game on Sunday night.

