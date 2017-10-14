Bulldogs, Eagles and Hawks kicking into regionals

The Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault soccer teams each concluded regular season play on high notes this week as regional play looms.

For the first time in program history, the Bulldogs completed a perfect 10-0 showing in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 4-0 win Thursday at Triad. Danny Tharp, Hayden Reese, Josh Kaiping and Caden Gordon scored the goals for Waterloo.

The victory also marked the 300th of head coach Chad Holden’s career and was the team’s fifth straight shutout.

Waterloo (13-8) opens Class 2A Bethalto Regional next week with a game against Jacksonville on Oct. 17. Cross-town rival Gibault is also in the regional. The two could meet in the regional final on Oct. 21.

“I think our subsectional has to be one of the toughest in the state,” Holden said. “We are really looking forward to the challenge, though.”

Columbia completed an undefeated regular season at 22-0-2 with a 3-1 victory at home Wednesday against Belleville West. The two teams raised funds for Siteman Cancer Center and dressed in pink-themed uniforms as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jake Bridges, Tyler Hoguet and Sam Spivey scored goals in the win for the Eagles, who host their own sectional and will begin play in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional against Highland on Oct. 17. With a win, the Eagles would play either Mascoutah or Triad for the regional title on Oct. 21.

Gibault (12-6-3) also won its final regular season game, 2-1, Thursday over Belleville West on senior night. Aaron Grohmann and Karson Huels scored goals for the Hawks, who will face the winner of Civic Memorial and Jerseyville in Class 2A Bethalto Regional play on Oct. 17.

Read more local soccer action in the Oct. 18 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.