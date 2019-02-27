Budget address breakdown

Gov. JB Pritzker delivered his first budget address to the Illinois General Assembly last Wednesday, proposing a budget that relies on revenue sources that do not yet exist to be balanced.

Pritzker’s recommended budget has $38.9 billion in revenues for the state in fiscal year 2020, which is slightly above the $38.75 billion in expenditures Pritzker proposed.

That means the state would have a $155 million surplus.

“The budget I present to you today is an honest proposal – the costs are not hidden, the revenues I propose are not out of reach, the hole we need to fill is not ignored,” Pritzker, a Democrat, said.

Pritzker spent the first part of his speech summarizing the state’s dire financial situation.

He said the state is facing a $3.2 billion budget deficit and more than $15 billion in debt from unpaid bills. He also spoke about the pension crisis facing the state…>>>

Read more in the February 27, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.