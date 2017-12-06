 Bruneel-Stafford | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Bruneel-Stafford | Obituary

By on December 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

Lauren M. Bruneel and Jeffrey J. Stafford

Lauren M. Bruneel and Jeffrey J. Stafford of Kirkwood, Mo., were married Dec. 2, 2017, with Chris “Doc” Hartshorn officiating.

The maid of honor was Kelly Oge. Bridesmaids were Krista Dirnberger, Megan Edgar and Megan Stafford.

The best man was Matt Schneider. Groomsmen were Jay Prombo, Scott Sexton and Nate Marchwinski.

A reception followed the ceremony at Pere Marquette Lodge, Grafton.

The bride is the daughter of Mike and Anne Bruneel. She is a graduate of Kirkwood High School. The groom is the son of David Stafford and Janet Ingram. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and North Park University.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.