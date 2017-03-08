Bruce A. Posey | Obituary

Bruce A. Posey, 66, of Waterloo, died March 4, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Red Bud, son of Numon “Pete” (Alma) Posey and the late Leona Jean Posey.

Bruce was a member of the NRA and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife Michelle Posey (nee DeCuir); children Jerod A. (Erin) Posey, and Jamie S. (Manuel) Rivera; grandchildren Isabella Posey, Kole Posey, Baby Posey, Xavier Rivera, and Arianna Rivera; sisters Pamela (Gary) Margalski, Dawn (Thomas) Harris, and Jill (David) Nance; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. March 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home; and 9-10 a.m. March 9, at Life Community Church, Columbia.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. March 9, at the church, Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.