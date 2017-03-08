 Bruce A. Posey | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Bruce A. Posey | Obituary

By on March 8, 2017 at 12:20 pm

Bruce A. Posey

Bruce A.  Posey, 66, of Waterloo, died March 4, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Red Bud, son of Numon “Pete” (Alma) Posey and the late Leona Jean Posey.

Bruce was a member of the NRA and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife Michelle Posey (nee DeCuir); children Jerod A. (Erin) Posey, and Jamie S. (Manuel) Rivera; grandchildren Isabella Posey, Kole Posey, Baby Posey, Xavier Rivera, and Arianna Rivera; sisters Pamela (Gary) Margalski, Dawn (Thomas) Harris, and Jill (David) Nance; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. March 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home; and 9-10 a.m. March 9, at Life Community Church, Columbia.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. March 9, at the church,  Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net