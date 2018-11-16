Brooke Biffar | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School cross country runner Brooke Biffar.

The sophomore qualified for her second straight IHSA Class 1A state meet with a fifth place sectional finish. She placed second in the regional. Biffar became the first Gibault runner to qualify twice for the state meet, pushing through injuries to accomplish the feat.

“She is a pretty determined young lady,” Gibault principal and cross country coach Russ Hart said.

Biffar won five of her team’s eight meets this season, including the Belleville West Invitational against such larger schools as Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Mascoutah and Granite City. (submitted photo)