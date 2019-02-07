Brett Howard | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Brett Howard.

The sophomore placed third at the IHSA Class 2A Jerseyville Regional on Saturday in the 220-pound division, qualifying him for the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional.

Howard recently earned second team all-conference honors after going 4-1 at the Mississippi Valley Conference SuperDuals.

His record on the season is 21-12.