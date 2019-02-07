Brett Howard | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on February 7, 2019 at 3:17 pm
Brett Howard
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Brett Howard.
The sophomore placed third at the IHSA Class 2A Jerseyville Regional on Saturday in the 220-pound division, qualifying him for the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional.
Howard recently earned second team all-conference honors after going 4-1 at the Mississippi Valley Conference SuperDuals.
His record on the season is 21-12.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.